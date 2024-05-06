𝗚𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗙𝗟𝗢𝗢𝗗 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗦, 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗥𝗨𝗧𝗢

President William Samoei Ruto has said all victims of flood in the country will be treated in a humane way.

He said enough resources have been set aside to buy food and bedding for the affected people. –

The President explained that alternative settlement to the 40,000 displaced households will also be offered.

“Additionally, we apportioned Sh1 billion to rebuild schools so that our children can resume their studies in good time.”

He spoke on Monday in Kiamaiko and Mathare Depot in Nairobi County during the assessment of floods in the area.

“Those displaced because of their safety will have alternative and decent place to stay. Each family will get Sh10,000 to facilitate this cause,” said the President.