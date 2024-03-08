10 WOMEN APPOINTED AMBASSADORS ON WOMEN’S DAY

President William Ruto has appointed 10 women ambassadors and six deputies to mark the International National Women’s Day.

He said the appointments are part of the government’s efforts to appreciate the role played by women in nation building.

Speaking at Moi Stadium, Embu, during the ceremony to mark the International Women’s Day, President Ruto said the government will continue to support women in all spheres of national endeavour.

“This morning, I have appointed 10 more women as ambassadors in different parts of the world and another six deputy ambassadors in recognition of the contribution of women in the leadership of Kenya,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State pointed out that his administration was doing everything possible to ensure that women issues were given the seriousness they deserve.

“Our blueprint for radical national transformation must be underpinned by the imperative to facilitate the full engagement and robust participation of women in every dimension of our development agenda,” said President Ruto.