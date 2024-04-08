PRESIDENT RUTO: WE HAVE ENOUGH FERTILIZER FOR ALL FARMERS

President William Ruto has said he is satisfied with the ongoing distribution of fertilisers.

However, he noted that the process must be accelerated on account of increased rains across the country.

He assured farmers across the country that there is sufficient stock to meet their demand.

The President explained that he is committed to ensuring enough food production to support more livelihoods.

He spoke on Monday when he made an impromptu visit at the Eldoret National Cereals and Produce Board Depot in Uasin Gishu County.

“We are reducing the cost of farm inputs so that we can tackle hunger,” he said.

He warned that those behind the sale of the fake fertilisers will face the law.

The President noted that he will keep pushing for the reduction of fertiliser prices so as to make farming more profitable.

“And we do not want to confine this to maize cultivation. We are broadening our range of crops so that our earnings can go up.”

The President noted that it is possible to turn farming into a lucrative venture.

“It is possible for agriculture to drive our industrialisation and spur our exports.”