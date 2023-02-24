PRESIDENT RUTO: TAIFA GAS LAUNCH HISTORIC MILESTONE TO OUR CLEAN, GREEN ENERGY JOURNEY

The Government is keen on increasing the per capita consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at the household level.



President William Ruto said this will be achieved through the development of a common user terminal for LPG at the Port of Mombasa.



He noted that the Government will also implement the open tender system in the importation of LPG to achieve competitive and efficient pricing of the product.



He observed that public institutions that use biomass as their cooking fuel will have to transition to LPG.



He was speaking on Friday in Mombasa County during the ground-breaking ceremony of the Taifa Gas Special Economic Zone Limited.



Public educational institutions, he went on, “must ensure that this transition is completed by 2025”.



The President noted that as Kenya pursues clean and green growth, it is imperative to match the effort to the mitigation of climate change by embracing environment-friendly alternatives.



“It is time for this country to get aboard the agenda for environmental consciousness and ecologically sustainable practices,” he said.



He termed the launch of Taifa Gas a historic milestone “on our journey to achieve self-sufficiency in clean, green energy”.



“This is a critical component of our commitment to deliver rapid socioeconomic transformation through clean, green growth.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria, Salim Mvurya, Ezekiel Machogu and Davis Chirchir, Governors Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Taifa Group Chairman Rostam Aziz, among other leaders, were present.