AFRICA MUST INVEST IN ITS HUMAN RESOURCE FOR GROWTH

Africa must strategically invest in its workforce if it is to grow.

President William Ruto said the continent is presented with gifted human capital that can drive its transformation.

He noted that Africa must fix itself in a lane that will see the exploitation of the skilled, educated and productive manpower.

This move, he explained, will sustainably accelerate the continent’s economic growth.

“We must — jointly with other countries and partners— design a sound framework that will consciously nurture and invest in human capital that yields high returns.”

He said he was convinced that if Africa pursues the right mix and sequence of policies, it will overcome traditional and emerging crises.

“But we will also have a chance to transform our population explosion and youth bulge into a demographic dividend,” he argued.

The President said this will help position Africa as the young, green continent of the future and the global driver of a new industrial revolution.

He was speaking on Wednesday at The Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar Es Salaam during the Africa Heads of State Summit on Human Capital.

Under the theme: “Accelerating Africa’s Economic Growth: Boosting Youth Productivity by Improving Learning and Skills”, the event was hosted by President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu.

It sought to reactivate the timely investments in education and health to drive productivity, stimulate jobs creation and unlock Africa’s immense untapped economic potential.

Presidents Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi), Julius Maada (Sierra Leone), Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), Carlos Vila Nova (São Tomé and Príncipe), Andry Rajoelina (Madagascar), Prime Ministers Gervais Ndirakobuca (Burundi), Félix Moloua (Central African Republic), Hamza Abdi Barre (Somalia), Vice Presidents Jessica Rose Epel Alupo (Uganda), Mutale Nalumango (Zambia), World Bank Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa Victoria Kwakwa, among others, were present.

President Suluhu asked Africa to amplify investments in social services such as education and health to improve productivity.

She said there was a danger of the continent being occupied by the crises it is facing and overlook investments in key areas such as the workforce.

“Yet, this is Africa’s greatest asset; hardworking, multi-talented and industrious.”