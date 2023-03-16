ANGLICAN CHURCH OF KENYA TO INVEST IN ANIMAL FEED

President William Ruto has lauded the Anglican Church for expressing interest in the Galana Kulalu Irrigation Development Project.

He said the church’s interest to grow animal feeds will offer proper nutrition to animals, giving them vigor to grow and produce more.

The President noted that more production will lead to more income, translating to better living standards.

He was speaking on Thursday at State House in Nairobi when he met the Anglican Church representatives led by Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit.

He directed the State Departments of Livestock and Irrigation to work with the church and their partners.

The President challenged religious organisations to work with the Ministry of Environment in the conservation of the environment.

So far, the Anglican church has planted 2.5 million trees across the country.