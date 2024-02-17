𝗔𝗨 𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗦 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗥𝗨𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗧𝗨𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗥𝗘𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠

President William Ruto has this morning been designated the African Union Champion for Institutional Reform. He takes over from President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

The Assembly of the African Union heads of State and Government has bestowed on President Ruto the responsibility of providing political leadership and vision and completing the Comprehensive Institutional Reform Initiative that started in 2016.

The reform involves reforming the structure, functioning and focus of the African Union Commission, AU Organs and Specialised Agencies so that they become more effective and efficient in managing the programmes of the African Union.