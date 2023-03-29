BELGIUM TO SUPPORT KENYA’S TRANSFORMATION AGENDA

Belgium will support Kenya’s development agenda through partnerships in trade and investment, health and renewable energy.

It will also back peace and security plans in the region and climate adaptation.

President William Ruto and Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations that will provide a framework for engagement on partnerships.

Speaking at FPS Chancery of the Prime Minister in Brussels, Belgium, Prime Minister Croo committed to supporting Kenya’s food security agenda.

On health, Kenya will work with Belgian Biotechnology companies to establish insulin, vaccine and cancer drug manufacturing companies in the country.

Belgium will also support Kenya’s quest to maintain peace and stability for the sake of the region’s prosperity.

The two leaders agreed to work together to advance the growth of the renewable energy sector in Kenya and promote carbon credit management.

Other areas of partnership discussed include port management, the digital economy and Kenya’s position on the Ukraine war.

Cabinet Secretaries Alfred Mutua (Foreign and Diaspora Affairs), Njuguna Ndungu (Finance) and Soipan Tuya (Environment) were also present.