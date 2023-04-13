BISHOPS: WE CAN HELP AFRICA RESOLVE CONFLICTS

The church wants to play a central role in the resolution of conflicts in the Horn of Africa.

The instability in the region calls for escalated intervention for sustainable peace to be realised, they said.

“We have to stretch our focus so that we can co-exist as a community,” said Elly Rob, the General Secretary of the African Pentecostal Mission Fellowship.

He noted that through stability, Africa stands to grow and move forward.

Bishop Rob made the remarks on Thursday when he led a delegation of faith leaders in a meeting with President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

Dr Ruto lauded the church for its effort in advancing justice, shaping public policy and promoting cohesion in Africa.

“We appreciate your investment in social services and contribution in tackling climate change.”

The President observed that the Government will continue working with faith leaders for the prosperity of the continent.