BOLD DECISIONS WILL MAKE KENYA UNLOCK ITS POTENTIAL — PRESIDENT RUTO

The pursuit of political aspirations must further justice in the country.

President William Ruto said such action should not undermine but expand freedom.

“It must also deepen our democracy and security,” he noted.

He asked leaders not to weaponise their grievances to injure the vulnerable.

“We must reconcile our diverse views and resolve the raging disagreement over the Finance Bill.”

He was speaking on Wednesday in Nairobi during the National Prayer Breakfast.

As we participate in this debate, the President explained, let us ask God to make us see the choices that we have to make.

He insisted that the Government was committed to the implementation of affordable housing to tame unemployment and slum proliferation.

“We must choose between running our country with tax revenues or living beyond our means in more debt.”



He said Kenya was at the threshold of a transformation, a moment that calls for courage.

“Our commitment is under test; only bold decisions will make us unlock our potential.”

He asked leaders to be united by a vision of a strong, secure and prosperous Kenya.

The President maintained that no leader should afford to pursue an agenda of sabotage in the name of competition.

“Although our ideas may differ, we must never wish that this nation fails, or that her people suffer, just to vindicate our politics.“

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, First Lady Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula, Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi, Attorney General Justin Muturi, Cabinet Secretaries, MPs, among other leaders.

Mr Gachagua said even as the country reconciles with God and man, “we must reconcile with the truth”.

“That is how we will move our country forward.”

Mr Mudavadi said the Government will keep on pursuing pro-people policies even with the wave of criticism from the Opposition.

Mr Wetang’ula called for leaders to be progressive in their approach to issues if Kenya is to overcome extreme poverty.

His sentiments were echoed by Mr Kingi: “We must work together to ensure that we uplift the underprivileged in the society.”

Guest Speaker Dr Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick, UK House of Lords asked leaders to be responsible for their deeds.

He said citizens look upon them in solving the challenges facing them.