BRAVO OGIER AND LANDAIS, WRC SAFARI RALLY WINNERS

President William Ruto has congratulated Sebastian Ogier and Vincent Landais for winning the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

Speaking in Naivasha during the prize-giving ceremony, President Ruto praised the two for braving the challenging terrain to claim the title.

“You are conquerors of terrain and machine, and King of the 70th Safari Rally 2023,” he said.

The President applauded Toyota Gazoo Racing for winning the manufacturer’s title.

He also saluted the teams of Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttumen and Elfy Evans and Scott Martin respectively for finishing on the podium.

“I commend the 19 Kenyan drivers who took part in the 70th Safari Rally, among them Carl Tundo who was third in WRC category 2,” he added.

The President said the Government is committed to the establishment of Safari Rally academy to nurture talents in the country.

He said the academy will serve as an international centre for promotion of Safari Rally activities in the country.

President Ruto said sporting activities have greatly contributed to the country’s economic growth.

“We’ve agreed with the Ministry of Sports to establish an academy for Safari Rally to nurture talents and develop sports among the youth,” said President Ruto.

President Ruto, at the same time, praised the management and sponsors of this year’s Safari Rally for planting 19 million trees as part of efforts to contain effects of climate change.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and Jona Siebel, Managing Director of WRC Promoter among others.