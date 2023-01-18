CANADA IS OUR PARTNER IN BLUE ECONOMY

President William Ruto has commended the Canadian Government for its support in the Blue Economy.

He said the exploitation of the sector’s resources is a key plank of the Bottom Up Economic Transformational Agenda (BETA).

He called for more Canadian private sector participation through public-private partnerships.

“The Blue Economy exploits stand at Sh12 billion but can increase to between Sh120 billion and Sh180 billion,” the President said.

He spoke on Wednesday at State House, Nairobi, during a courtesy call by Canadian High Commissioner Christopher Thornley.

The High Commissioner said Canada will continue working with Kenya on areas of mutual interest.

He thanked the President for the role Kenya is playing in conflict resolution in the Horn of Africa.