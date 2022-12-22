CARTELS MUST BE REMOVED FROM OUR FOOD PRODUCTION CHAIN

The Government will get rid of brokers and middlemen in a move aimed at reducing the cost of food production in the country.

President William Ruto termed the intervention at the production level right and targeted, and will make farmers produce more.

Under the new approach, the National Government Administration will be tasked with the collection of data on farmers that will inform policy decisions.

“We must register our farmers so that we can tell their acreage, the crops they cultivate and the inputs they require.”

He was speaking on Thursday when he met Regional and County Commissioners at State House, Nairobi.

He told the administrators that corruption will not be part of his administration.

“We must be transparent so that Government services can get to Kenyans as intended.”

As part of the long-term plan to make the country food stable, the President said the Government will use stockists to distribute fertilisers.

“We will also use e-voucher as a tool to deliver affordable fertilisers to farmers.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, among others, were present.

Mr Gachagua asked the provincial administrators to serve rather than suppress the people.

He said it was regretable that some of them had used their offices to undermine leaders and advance political interests that divided the country.

“Do not engage in politics. That is not your constituency. Do what is right and serve all Kenyans, their backgrounds notwithstanding,” explained Mr Gachagua.