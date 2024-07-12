CHANGES IN SECURITY AGENCIES

President William Ruto has accepted the resignation of Inspector General of the National Police Service, Japheth Koome.

The President expressed his gratitude to Mr. Koome for the service he has rendered to the nation and extended his best wishes in his future endeavours.

In his place, President Ruto appointed Mr. Douglas Kanja as the acting Inspector-General of the National Police Service.

Mr. Kanja is currently the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service.

He will serve in an acting capacity pending the nomination, parliamentary approval, and appointment of the next Inspector-General.

The President also appointed Mr. Patrick Mwiti Arandu as the Commissioner General of Prisons.

Mr. Arandu takes over from Brigadier (Rtd) John Warioba, who is proceeding on terminal leave pending the end of his tenure of office.

The President also redeployed Mr. Noor Gabow within the Public Service.

Mr. Eliud Lagat was appointed acting Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, and Mr. James Kamau was appointed acting Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service.

Other senior appointments include Mr. Ranson Lolmodooni, who was appointed Commandant, General Service Unit (GSU), while Mr. Gilbert Masengeli was appointed Commandant, Administration Police Training College (APTC), Embakasi.

Mr. William Yiampoy is the new Director of Operations, Police Headquarters, and Mr. Kainga Mathiu is the new Commandant, National Police Leadership Academy (NPSA), Ngong.

The changes take effect immediately.