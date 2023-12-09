Skip to main content
Skip to footer
Home
Administration
Office of the President
Office of the Deputy President
Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary
Ministries
The Cabinet
First Lady
News Updates
Media
Cabinet Briefs
Videos
Accreditation
Tenders
Home
Administration
Office of the President
Office of the Deputy President
Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary
Ministries
The Cabinet
First Lady
News Updates
Media
Cabinet Briefs
Videos
Accreditation
Tenders
Speeches
Speeches
Home
Administration
Office of the President
Office of the Deputy President
Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary
Ministries
The Cabinet
First Lady
News Updates
Media
Cabinet Briefs
Videos
Accreditation
Tenders
Home
Administration
Office of the President
Office of the Deputy President
Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary
Ministries
The Cabinet
First Lady
News Updates
Media
Cabinet Briefs
Videos
Accreditation
Tenders
COMMUNIQUÉ OF THE 41st EXTRAORDINARY ASSEMBLY OF IGAD HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT
December 10, 2023
FINAL-COMMUNIQUE-OF-THE-41st-EXTRAORDINARY-ASSEMBLY-OF-IGAD-HEADS-OF-STATE-AND-GOVERNMENT-09.12.2023-3-1
Download
Share
Latest
AFRICA MUST ADDRESS BARRIERS HINDERING YOUTH ENTREPRENEURSHIP
WE ARE REVAMPING NYS TO BE AN INCUBATOR FOR DRIVERS OF THE PLAN, PRESIDENT RUTO
EXPLORE NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR KENYANS: PRESIDENT RUTO TO NEW DIPLOMATS
BILATERAL TIES VITAL FOR DEVELOPMENT AGENDA, PRESIDENT RUTO
Skip to content
Open toolbar
Accessibility Tools
Accessibility Tools
Increase Text
Increase Text
Decrease Text
Decrease Text
High Contrast
High Contrast
Negative Contrast
Negative Contrast
Readable Font
Readable Font
Reset
Reset