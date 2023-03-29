EUROPEAN UNION, COMMISSION COMMIT TO SUPPORT KENYA DEVELOPMENT PLAN

President William Ruto Wednesday held talks with the leadership of the European Union and European Commission at EU Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

During a meeting with Charles Michel, President of the European Council, the two leaders committed to strengthening the Kenya-EU strategic partnership.

The President of the EU commended Kenya’s democratic credentials, noting the leading role the country plays in search for regional peace and security and creating an enabling investment environment for green growth.

He committed to support Kenya in leading the reset of EU-Africa relations and shaping new geo-strategic relations.

The President reaffirmed the bloc’s support for an African Union seat at the G20.

He committed to working towards the finalisation and signing of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPs) agreement; the Post Cotonou agreement.

At the Commission, the President held discussions with Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice President and Commissioner for Trade of the EU and Jutta Urpilainen, Commissioner for International Partnerships.

An agreement was reached to finalise the Economic Partnership Agreement within two months.

They also undertook to work towards the establishment of financing instruments to avert the effects of the climate crisis and respond to the stress experienced by African countries, including the debt, food and energy.

The leaders committed to mobilise investment targeting Small and Medium Enterprises and youth innovators across various sectors including agriculture, industry, transport, renewable energy and women empowerment.

Kenya and the European Commission also explored the intent to pursue a financing agreement for the construction of a Green Mobility-Nairobi core bus rapid transit line 3 (BRT 3).

The project will put in place the first dedicated electric bus rapid lane in East Africa.

President Ruto reiterated Kenya’s commitment to green transition in line with the climate change mitigation plan.