Skip to main content
Skip to footer
Home
Administration
Office of the President
Office of the Deputy President
Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary
Ministries
The Cabinet
First Lady
News Updates
Media
Cabinet Briefs
Videos
Accreditation
Tenders
Home
Administration
Office of the President
Office of the Deputy President
Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary
Ministries
The Cabinet
First Lady
News Updates
Media
Cabinet Briefs
Videos
Accreditation
Tenders
Speeches
Speeches
Home
Administration
Office of the President
Office of the Deputy President
Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary
Ministries
The Cabinet
First Lady
News Updates
Media
Cabinet Briefs
Videos
Accreditation
Tenders
Home
Administration
Office of the President
Office of the Deputy President
Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary
Ministries
The Cabinet
First Lady
News Updates
Media
Cabinet Briefs
Videos
Accreditation
Tenders
Executive Order No. 1 of 2023 – Organization of the Government of Kenya
January 9, 2023
Executive Order No. 1 of 2023 – Organization of the Government of Kenya
Share
Latest
PRESIDENT RUTO: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY AND SENATE MUST WORK TOGETHER
PRESIDENT RUTO: WE MUST BE EFFICIENT IN SERVICE DELIVERY
PRESIDENT RUTO: WE WILL END DOPING
PRESIDENT RUTO: GOVERNMENT TO REVIEW ELECTRICITY TARIFFS