EXPLORE NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR KENYANS: PRESIDENT RUTO TO NEW DIPLOMATS

President William Ruto has asked newly appointed diplomats to proactively protect and advance the interests of Kenyans in their countries of designation.

The Head of State said the ambassadors should explore new business opportunities for Kenyans abroad and promote Kenya as an ideal investment destination.

The President said it is the responsibility of the ambassadors to look after Kenyans operating in the countries they are posted.

“It is my expectation that you will cultivate relations that foster the interests of the Republic of Kenya,” he added.

He made the remarks on Thursday at State House Nairobi during a meeting with 41 newly appointed ambassadors, high commissioners and deputy heads of mission.

They were 27 ambassadors and high commissioners, 2 consul generals and 12 deputy heads of mission.

He told them not to shy away from making tough decisions “as long as it is done in good faith”, adding that the “culture of blame game must stop”.

President Ruto also asked the diplomats to curb the wastage of public resources.

The President said the government will ensure ambassadors are held accountable for the use of funds allocated to embassies.

“As the ambassador, you are the agent of the government of Kenya to make sure public resources allocated to your embassies are used prudently,” he said.

The new envoys have undergone intensive training at the Foreign Service Academy – of the State Department of Foreign Affairs – since they were vetted and approved by the National Assembly.