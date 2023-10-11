FOREST RANGERS TO DRIVE KENYA’S CLIMATE CHANGE ACTION — PRESIDENT RUTO

President William Ruto has said the Government has enhanced the capabilities of forest rangers to protect the country’s forests.

The Government, he added, has invested in technology to improve operational capabilities in surveillance, data collection and evidence-based forestry management.

The President cited the revamping of rangers’ training and the upgrading of their equipment to align with the demands of their roles.

The goal, he explained, is to curb illegal logging, charcoal burning and other forms of interference with the integrity of forests.

“Our increased vulnerability to extreme weather and climate change is the consequence of negligent and dangerous human activity, such as the wanton destruction of forests,” he added.

The President made the remarks on Wednesday during the pass-out parade of forest rangers in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

The Head of State asked the rangers to champion the National Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Programme and lead the country in the realisation of its ambitious plan to grow 15 billion by 2032.

President Ruto observed that the nation’s development agenda relies on its climate action initiative to mitigate climate change.

“Our lives and livelihoods depend on the protection and sustenance of our biodiversity and the mitigation of climate change,” he said.

He noted that Kenya is a strong champion of climate action with a track-record of Pan-African and global leadership and participation in such frameworks, programmes and initiatives that have shaped global climate action.

Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, Governors Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Andrew Mwadime (Taita Taveta), MPs led by the host Martha Wangari, MCAs and other leaders were present.