GENERAL OGOLLA LAID TO REST

President William Ruto led the country in giving the late Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla a befitting send-off.

General Ogolla was laid to rest at his Alego home in Siaya County in a colourful ceremony complete with a 19-gun salute.

President Ruto said the country had lost a great military leader who served his country with passion and unwavering commitment.

He described General Ogolla as a consummate military officer, a passionate commander and a patriot of great humility and integrity.

“Many people do not understand the loss that we have incurred as a country. There are very few leaders who can fit in the categorisation and shoes of General Ogolla,” he said.

Speaking during General Ogolla’s burial service at Obama K’Ogello Primary School, President Ruto said he was proud to have appointed and worked with the fallen CDF.

“He loved this country and wanted the best for Kenya and would stop at nothing to make sure that Kenya was safe,” he said.

Present were First Lady Rachel Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, governors, Cabinet Secretaries and MPs, among others.

The President assured the country of thorough investigation on the cause of the accident that claimed General Ogolla’s and the lives of nine other Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers.

“I want to assure the country that KDF and the Kenya Air Force have the requisite integrity and professionalism to make sure that there will be no shroud of doubt on what happened to General Ogolla,” he said.

The President said the days of extrajudicial killings and political assassinations are long gone.

“There shall never be extrajudicial killings or political assassinations. It will never happen again that bodies float in River Yala. Not under my watch,” he said.

President Ruto also said tribalism and ethnicity will no longer drive the politics and governance of the country. He said every Kenyan will have an opportunity to serve the nation on account of merit as opposed to tribalism and political affiliation.

“There is no position reserved for any group or any community or any region. Kenya belongs to all of us,” he said.

This, he said, will give every child in the country hope that they can grow up and become anything they want.

“I want every child, as they grow up in Kenya, to know that merit is going to be the yardstick of how far they can go,” he said.

“That is the Kenya we all want to belong to. That is the Kenya I will work hard to make sure becomes a reality,” he added.

Mr Gachagua commended General Ogolla’s leadership capabilities, saying he made an impact in the military during his tenure of service.

Mr Mudavadi said the late CDF was not only an accomplished military leader but also a diplomat.

“He used these skills to serve his country,” he said

Mr Wetang’ula said the late CDF was a fine military leader whose contribution to the nation’s security is invaluable.

“He had clarity of mind of what we needed to do to secure our region,” he said.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale described General Ogolla as disciplined and a man of honour whose leadership in the military will be missed.

Siaya Governor James Orengo, Senator Oburu Oginga, and Opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua also spoke.