GOOD INFRASTRUCTURE IS KEY TO ECONOMIC GROWTH

The Government will expand its investment in infrastructure to spur economic growth.

President William Ruto has said the ongoing development of seamless transport is in line with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“We want to stimulate productivity along every value chain throughout the country,” he said.

The move, he added, will also boost Kenya’s competitiveness, spur robust economic performance and generate employment.

“This is commensurate with the Vision 2030 aspirations.”

He made the remarks on Friday during the commissioning of the Grain Bulk Facilities in Embakasi.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, among other leaders, were present.

The President noted that despite railway transport being the most efficient for bulky cargo across territories, it remains under-exploited.

He said it was time for Kenya to upgrade its railway system by constructing a cheaper, faster and high-capacity standard gauge.

“This will manage the exponential growth of import and export trade.”

Mr Gachagua said the Government was focussed on improving infrastructure so as to tame the rising cost of living.

On his part, the Prime Cabinet Secretary noted that Kenya will make prudent investment in sectors that will promote inclusive growth.