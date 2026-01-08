GOVERNMENT DISBURSES KSH 250 MILLION NYOTA FUNDS TO 9,500 YOUTH

President William Ruto has launched the second phase of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) business support programme for six counties in the North Rift.

Speaking at the event at the Eldoret Sports Club, the President said the programme is one of the government’s efforts to grow the businesses of young people across the country.

During the meeting, KSh250 million was disbursed to 9,500 young entrepreneurs from Turkana, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties via mobile phone.

Under the Nyota Business Start Up Capital programme, each beneficiary received the initial KSh22,000 of the total KSh50,000 deposited into their NYOTA mobile wallets.

An additional KSh3,000 was deposited into their savings’ accounts at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

The programme, a partnership between the government and the World Bank, is a flagship youth empowerment initiative valued at KSh5 billion.

It is designed to support 100,000 young people across the country, with at least 70 beneficiaries drawn from each of Kenya’s 1,450 wards.

“This programme involves a high level of accountability and transparency because it is about an individual’s efforts to initiate a project that transforms their life,” President Ruto explained.

He pointed out that Nyota programme has three other components – On-the-Job training that will involve 90,000 youth, Recognition of Prior Learning that will train and issue certificates to 20,000 young people, and another 600,000 who will be trained on how to participate in government procurement opportunities.

On-the-Job training component, the President explained that the 90,000 young people who will benefit will be attached to master craftsmen and women for skills transfer, and receive a KSh6,000 stipend for six months.

He also said the master craftsmen and women will also be paid as the government also meets the cost of the beneficiaries’ certification.

The President asked the youth to take advantage of the government’s commitment to uplifting their lives through initiatives that have direct impact on their lives.

He singled out affordable housing, NYOTA programme, Kazi Majuu, digital jobs, among others, as some of the projects that have provided employment opportunities for hundreds of thousands of youths.

Already, 600,000 young people are working in affordable housing projects, 500,000 have got jobs abroad since 2023, while another 200,000 are working in the digital programmes.

He asked the beneficiaries of the NYOTA programme to use the money for the intended purpose so as to transform their lives.

“Use the money we are giving you properly so that you can qualify for the other phase and other youths also get similar opportunities,” President Ruto said.

At the same time, the President told parents that the government released KSh44 billion before schools opened for this term earlier in the week.

The KSh44 billion is 50 per cent of this year’s funding. In the second term, 30 per cent will be paid, and the remaining 20 per cent will be disbursed in the third term.

“I have made a commitment that education is not a privilege for those who can afford it, but a right for every child in Kenya. That is why we are committed to paying KSh22,000 for every student in our high schools. There should be no cause for alarm,” said President Ruto.

Additionally, President Ruto cautioned the youth against being misused to engage in tribal politics.

He pointed out that leaders who had neither plans nor agenda were preoccupied with hatred and tribal politics.

“How can someone be so desperate to the extent of selling hatred to children in schools?” the President asked.

He once again told leaders to be ready to present their development track record to the people of Kenya.

“Three things are important for Kenya to move forward. Every leader should showcase their track record and a plan, and explain to Kenyans how to achieve the plans,” he pointed out.

On drug and illicit brews, the President said the government has introduced tough measures to deal with the menace.

He said the government will go after the commercial dealers of drugs and illicit brews.

“I ask the youth not to involve themselves in drugs and illicit brews even as the government deals with those trafficking the harmful substances,” President Ruto pointed out.

Cabinet Secretaries Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSMES) and Salim Mvurya (Youth and Sports), Governors Chelilim Bii (Uasin Gishu), Stephen Sang (Nandi), and Wisely Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), and several MPs were present at the event.