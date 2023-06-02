GOVERNMENT IN PUSH TO GROW MANUFACTURING

The government will focus on select value chains to grow manufacturing to create jobs, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the identified value chains have significant untapped industrial potential and will create thousands of jobs.

“We see leather, pyrethrum, cotton, textiles and apparel, pharmaceutical, edible oils as value chains whose industrialisation will hasten the attainment of our vision for national economic growth and transformation,” the President said.

The President was speaking during Economic Dialogue on Value Chains at the Serena Hotel, Nairobi, attended by more than 20 governors led by Chairperson Anne Waiguru, Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and the private sector led by KEPSA Chief Executive Officer Carole Kariuki.

He said Kenya’s leather industry is operating well below its potential despite having the third largest livestock population in Africa.

“We import shoes worth nine billion every year. Our leather industry has the capacity to deliver 80,000 jobs and 100 billion dollars. This is a gap we must close.”

The President called on county governments and the private sector to join hands to develop these value chains.