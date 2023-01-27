GOVERNMENT SECURES 3,900 ACRES FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING

At least 3,900 acres of land has been secured for the construction of affordable houses across the country.

President William Ruto said 39 counties have also agreed to work with the national Government in pursuing the project.

He said a minimum of 200,000 houses will be built every year, translating to at least 1,000,000 houses by 2027.

“It is the responsibility of my Government to create inclusive and affordable housing for all,” he said.

He made the remarks on Friday in Kamukunji during the ground-breaking ceremony for the proposed Shauri Moyo ‘A’ affordable housing project in Nairobi County.

The Shauri Moyo Project will provide 3,248 housing units consisting of one, two and three-bedroom units with selling prices starting at Ksh 1.25 million.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Lands CS Zacharia Mwangi, Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan, among other leaders, were present.

Mr Gachagua said the affordable houses will restore the dignity of the people.

“It will also create employment and improve the living standards of millions of underprivileged Kenyans,” he explained.

Mr Sakaja called on the Government to intensify the issuance of title deeds to landowners in Nairobi as proof of ownership.

“This will pave way for productive use of land besides minimising disputes.”