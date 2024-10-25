GOVT, OLYMPICS COMMITTEE AND UN AGENCY SUPPORT REFUGEES SPORTS

Kenya is working with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support refugees to participate in sports, President William Ruto has said.

The President pointed out that these efforts are harnessing the athletic talent and potential of refugees at Kakuma, Turkana County, and positioning the camp as a hub for Olympic talent.

He was speaking when he met IOC President Thomas Bach and UNHCR Commissioner Filippo Grandi, who had made a courtesy call on President Ruto at State House Nairobi, on Friday.

“We commit to work with your organisations in the development of sports infrastructure and provision of education and training programmes and facilities,” he said.

With Mr Bach, the President explored potential partnerships between the IOC and the Kenya Academy of Sports to further advance the development of sports so that Kenya’s sportsmen and women can fully reap the benefits of their talent and reach their potential.

Consequently, the President pointed out that the Sports Fund has been aligned with Kenya’s development goals, including actively working to combat doping and ensure fair and clean competition.

On his part, Mr Bach pointed out that Kenya has effectively established itself as a reputable sporting nation internationally, with commendable sports administration nationally.

He commended the government for fully supporting sports, adding that Kenya is one of the IOC members with a holistic sports programme.

On refugees and the Olympics, Mr Bach said: “Kakuma is the cradle of the IOC refugee team and many refugee athletes have trained there.”

On the critical issue of doping that has plagued athletics globally, the IOC head told President Ruto that he had held talks with Kenyans sports officials and had agreed that any issues that arose would be addressed comprehensively.

Mr Grandi, the UNHCR Commissioner, commended Kenya for the role it has played over the years in hosting refugees and helping them to feel at home away from home.

He expressed the appreciation of UNHCR to the Turkana and Garissa county governments for including refugee affairs in their development plans.