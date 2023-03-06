HOUSING PROJECT TO CREATE 5,000 JOBS, SH500M WORTH OF JUA KALI TENDERS

President William Ruto has said he will work with all leaders for the development of the country.

He said political affiliation does not matter when the Government wants to better the lives of millions of ordinary people.

“We will transform Kenya; but not through empty rhetorics.”

He made the remarks on Monday during the ground-breaking of the proposed Starehe Point Affordable Housing in Ziwani, Nairobi County.

The Sh13 Billion Project will develop at least 6,000 units made up of one, two and three-bedroom houses.

The selling price for the units will be starting from Sh1.2 Million.

“This is what we mean by offering decent homes while generating employment for the youth,” said the President.

Known as Starehe Point, the joint venture between GulfCap Real Estate and the National Government will create more than 5,000 jobs.

It will dedicate more than Sh500 million worth of tenders to Jua Kali artisans.

According to Chairman of GulfCap Real Estate Suleiman Shahbal, at least 50 per cent of the tenders will go to women.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, and MPs Amos Mwago (Starehe), Yusuf Hassan (Kamukunji), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), Ronald Karauri (Kasarani) and Mwafrika Kamande (Roysambu), Felix Odiwuor (Lang’ata) and Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri) were present.

Mr Gachagua said the Government will not relent in pushing for policies that will uplift Kenyans.

“That is our focus now; ensuring millions of Kenyans have access to food and decent shelter,” he said.