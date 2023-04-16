IGAD CALLS FOR DECISIVE ACTION ON THE CRISIS IN SUDAN

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the warring parties in Sudan.

President William Ruto joined Presidents Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti) and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia) for a virtual meeting of Heads of State to discuss the crisis.

President William Ruto asked IGAD leaders to take a firm position to restore peace in Khartoum.

The leaders called on the Transitional Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to stop the war and return to the negotiation.

IGAD resolved to send Presidents Kiir, President Ruto and President Guelleh at the earliest possible time to reconcile the conflicting groups.

They said stability in Sudan is key to the social and economic stability of the region.

The conflict, they added, undermines the peace progress achieved over the last four months.

The leaders also asked the two groups to provide a safe corridor for humanitarian assistance in Khartoum and other affected towns.