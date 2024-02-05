INVEST IN KENYA, PRESIDENT RUTO TO POLISH INVESTORS

The Government has put in place robust measures to attract foreign direct investment.

President William Ruto has appealed to Polish investors to explore investment opportunities in the country.

He said Kenya is strategically positioned as an ideal investment hub for foreign investors eyeing the African market.

Among the incentives to investors, President Ruto said, are five Special Economic Zones being set up across the country.

These special economic zones – in Mombasa (Dongo Kundu), Thika, Kirinyaga, Eldoret and Busia – will offer investors special tariffs.

“We will continuously refine these opportunities and incentives to make sure that they reflect the wishes of the market,” he added.

He made the remarks on Monday during the Polish-Kenyan High-Level Economic Dialogue at a Nairobi hotel in the company of President Andrzej Duda of Poland.

President Duda said the Polish Government has rated Kenya as an attractive investment destination good for its investors.

“One of the most important tasks necessary to promote our mutual investments is to show the Polish people the attractiveness of potential business opportunities in Kenya,” he said.

The President of Poland commended the Polish-Kenyan business meeting as a good forum to showcase Kenya’s investment opportunities.