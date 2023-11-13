Today, 13th November 2023, His Excellency President William Ruto, received His Excellency Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, in Nairobi.

The two leaders held bilateral talks on the recent security situation in Sudan and the Region. They also reviewed the state of ongoing peace initiatives, including the Jeddah and the IGAD peace processes.

The two leaders underscored the urgent need to find a solution for the conflict in Sudan in the shortest time possible.

In this regard, the leaders agreed as follows:

Recognizing the slow progress in Jeddah, the leaders underscored the urgency to accelerate the process towards cessation of hostilities and humanitarian assistance.

To work towards the convening of an urgent IGAD Summit to find ways to accelerate the Jeddah process towards cessation of hostilities in Sudan.

The Summit will also agree on a framework for an all-inclusive Sudanese dialogue.

His Excellency President Ruto further committed to brief the Chair of IGAD on this meeting.