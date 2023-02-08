JUBILEE MPs TO PRESIDENT RUTO: WE ARE BACK HOME

More than 30 Jubilee MPs have pledged to work with the Government to advance its development agenda.

They said it is time to put political differences aside and work for the people.

They were speaking on Wednesday when they met President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at State House, Nairobi.

The President said it was inevitable for leaders to work together, noting that “the people who elected you are the same people who elected us”.

“You have a right to make choices as Kenya is a democratic country. You are now our members and we will treat you as such,” the President said.

He noted that Parliament is a critical platform for enacting laws on the Government’s agenda.

“We will be seeking your support on Bills and regulations on the Housing Fund, Water Purchasing Agreements, among others,” President Ruto said.

Due to the ongoing drought, the President said the Government will scale up food and water provision from next week.

The parliamentarians were led by Balambala MP Omar Shurie, Eldas MP Adan Keynan and Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo.

They said their party has a close relationship with the President, and all they have done is “to come back home”.