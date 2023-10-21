KENYA AND ANGOLA TO RESUME DIRECT FLIGHTS TO SPUR TRADE

Kenya and Angola will push for the resumption of direct flights between Nairobi and Luanda as part of their efforts to spur bilateral trade.

President William Ruto said Kenya-Angola trade has been on the rise in the past four years.

However, he observed that more needs to be done to unlock the underlying potential.

“There is a huge scope for these numbers to go up if we strengthen our interconnection.”

Besides flights, the Head of State announced the activation of a visa-free regime to ease the free movement of people.

“Angolans coming to Kenya will not require a visa. Angola will equally consider the same for Kenyans,” said President Ruto.

This, he added, will facilitate a wider interaction of diverse ideas, resources and businesses.

He was speaking on Saturday at State House, Nairobi, when he held talks with his Angola counterpart João Lourenço.

The two leaders also had a joint media briefing where Kenya pledged to support Angola’s candidature for membership in the African Union Peace and Security Council.

During the event, 11 legal instruments were signed.

They include on wildlife and conservation, shipping and maritime, mining, youth affairs, forestry, agriculture, ICT, oil and gas, health, diplomacy and public service.

President Lourenço told the media that the instruments provide a rich foundation for the growth of Kenya-Angola relations.

“This will usher in a new era of our common prosperity,” he said.

In the event were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries, among others.