KENYA SET TO SEND POLICE OFFICERS TO HAITI

Kenya is now ready to deploy a contingent of 1,000 police officers to Haiti to lead a multinational mission that will help restore law and order in the Caribbean nation.

This follows the signing of an agreement, a reciprocal instrument, between Kenya and Haiti, witnessed by President William Ruto and Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henri on Friday at State House, Nairobi.

“From Kenya, we are ready for this deployment, and I request all the other partners across the globe to step up so that we can provide a response in good time,” said President Ruto.

Prime Minister Henri thanked President Ruto and the people of Kenya for offering to lead the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti meant to stabilise the country.

“What this mission is bringing is hope for the future of humankind, for a people who cannot see how they will live tomorrow,” the prime minister said.

He pledged that his government would accord the Kenyan contingent all the necessary support to make the mission a success.

The reciprocal agreement was signed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki for Kenya and Haiti Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Alix Richard.

Others present during the occasion were Water Cabinet Secretary Zachary Njeru, Inspector-General of Police Japheth Koome and National Security Advisor Monica Juma, among others.

The Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti was authorised by the United Nations Security Council on October 2, 2023, under Resolution 2699.

This followed widespread gang violence that has rendered much of the country lawless and ungovernable.

In 2021, assassins killed Haiti former President Jovenel Moise at his residence in the capital Port-au-Prince, highlighting the level of insecurity in the Caribbean nation.

Yesterday, gang-related violence paralysed the capital, stopped operations at the country’s main airport and left several police officers dead.

In response to the Security Council resolution, Kenya’s National Security Council and Cabinet approved the deployment of police officers on October 13, 2023, a decision that Parliament unanimously endorsed on November 16, 2023.

However, following a petition filed in the High Court last January, the court determined that a reciprocal agreement with Haiti was needed.

Countries that have pledged forces for the Haiti mission include Benin, Chad, Bangladesh, Barbados and The Bahamas.