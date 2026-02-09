KENYA AND ITALY SIGN MOU ON EDUCATION, TRAINING AND RESEARCH

President William Ruto on Monday witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Higher Education, Training and Research between Kenya and Italy.

The MoU was signed at State House, Nairobi, by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba and Italy’s Minister for Universities and Research Anna Maria Bernini.

The agreement seeks to strengthen cooperation in higher education, training and research through joint actions and programmes.

These initiatives will support the exchange of researchers, faculty members and students, the implementation of joint research projects, and the shared use of scientific and technological infrastructure.

President Ruto commented the cooperation between Kenya and Italy, especially in the fields of education, scientific research and technology.

The President said the MoU will facilitate greater knowledge sharing between Kenya and Italy, particularly in artificial intelligence.

He said Kenya is keen to be part of the development of artificial intelligence and to utilise it to strengthen key sectors of the country’s economy.

“We will not be left behind this time in matters of artificial intelligence. We will participate as co-creators of technology, governance, use and benefits of artificial intelligence, “ he said.

Additionally, he said the MoU will support the equipping of 70 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions with modern equipment to help learners access new technologies, knowledge and competencies.

At the same time, the President said the agreement will facilitate the expansion of relations between Kenyan and Italian universities, including facilitating exchange programmes for students and teaching staff.

Ms Bernini said Italy is committed to the actualisation of the MoU, including implementing the mobility of students, researchers, and university teaching staff, as well as supporting the development of technology and research infrastructure to enhance human capital.