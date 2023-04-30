KENYA AND NIGERIA TO ENHANCE COOPERATION

Kenya and Nigeria are committed to deepening diplomatic and trade ties.

President William Ruto said the two countries are working to create more opportunities for their citizens.

The President identified agriculture, technology, renewable energy and the service industry as key areas of mutual interest.

“Kenya is keen on increasing trade with Nigeria. We are looking to increase exports in tea, horticultural products, textiles and processed foods.”

President Ruto invited Nigerian enterprises to explore opportunities in Kenya.

President Ruto made the remarks on Sunday when he met Nigeria Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo at State House, Nairobi.