KENYA AND SOUTH AFRICA DEEPEN BILATERAL AND MULTILATERAL COOPERATION

President William Ruto has pledged to deepen economic, diplomatic, and strategic ties with South Africa, saying the two nations are key players in elevating Africa’s voice on the global stage.

The President said stronger relations between the two countries will position them as key drivers of Africa’s transformation and influence in the emerging global order.

Speaking in Pretoria at a joint press conference with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on his last day of a two-day State Visit on Thursday, President Ruto commended the longstanding relationship between Kenya and South Africa and called for greater African unity amid shifting global dynamics.

Accompanying the President are First Lady Rachel Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy), Lee Kinyanjui (Trade), Hannah Cheptumo (Gender), Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei, and other senior government officials.

“Today, Kenya and South Africa stand together in advocating a re-imagined global order, one built not without Africa, but with Africa fully present, fully engaged, and central to it,” he said.

He commended South Africa’s historic struggle against Apartheid and its role in championing African interests globally, particularly during its G20 Presidency.

President Ruto said the continent must move beyond being a spectator in international affairs and instead become an architect of global solutions.

The two Heads of State held bilateral talks focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, education, health, aviation, maritime affairs, and cultural exchange.

Their discussions culminated in the signing of six agreements to enhance collaboration in trade facilitation, shipping and maritime cooperation, gender equality, technical and vocational training, arts and heritage, and sports development.

A major focus of the visit was boosting trade between the two largest economies in Eastern and Southern Africa.

President Ruto noted that bilateral trade between Kenya and South Africa rose from $590 million in 2024 to $650 million in 2025, reflecting growing commercial ties.

However, he acknowledged that significant barriers remain.

“We have directed our Trade ministers to dismantle tariff and non-tariff barriers that continue to hinder business and investment,” he said.

The leaders also committed to leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area and regional trade frameworks to unlock new opportunities for businesses, investors, and manufacturers across the continent.

He welcomed plans to establish a Kenya-South Africa Business Council, describing it as a critical platform for translating political goodwill into tangible economic opportunities.

He also said growing investment flows between the two countries demonstrate increasing private sector confidence, with companies operating in banking, telecommunications, fintech, logistics, education, aviation and retail.

On health, the President said Kenya has not recorded a single case of Ebola, noting that the country has taken necessary precautions.

“We have set up 23 testing and quarantine centres to ensure we are well prepared to deal with any outbreak,” he explained.

He added that one isolation facility established on the request of the United States has been politicised unnecessarily, noting that it is part of broader preparedness against Ebola.

“The questions we are being asked right now are far simpler than the ones we will face if the pandemic enters our country and we are not prepared,” President Ruto said, noting that the US has supported Kenya’s health system for 30 years.

President Ruto’s visit to South Africa also highlighted the benefits of people-to-people connections. He commended the visa-free travel arrangement introduced in 2023, pointing out that the number of Kenyans visiting South Africa has increased by 18.7 per cent.

According to South African authorities, 58,376 Kenyans visited the country in 2025, the highest number ever recorded in a single year.

“This is proof that when managed effectively, the movement of people across borders creates shared prosperity and strengthens bonds between nations,” President Ruto said.

On peace and security, Kenya and South Africa reaffirmed their commitment to working together through the African Union and the United Nations to promote stability across the continent.

The two leaders emphasised that Africa’s future prosperity depends on stronger cooperation and a collective voice in addressing global challenges.

President Ruto said the true measure of diplomacy lies not in communiqués or ceremonies, but in tangible benefits for citizens.

He expressed confidence that Kenya and South Africa can accelerate economic growth, create opportunities for young people, and help Africa realise its full potential on the world stage.

The State Visit is expected to further cement one of Africa’s most significant bilateral partnerships as both countries seek to champion continental integration, expand trade, and strengthen Africa’s voice in global affairs.

On his part, President Ramaphosa said Kenya and South Africa are working in solidarity to push for more responsive multilateral institutions.

He described Kenya as one of South Africa’s most important partners, noting that the two countries enjoy relations spanning three decades.

“The six bilateral agreements we have signed provide the legal framework to deepen cooperation between our two countries,” he said.

He added: “We have reflected on the bilateral relationship and we are satisfied with where we stand.”

President Ramaphosa noted the rising number of Kenyan businesses in South Africa and pointed out that AfCFTA acts as a catalyst for inclusive growth, job creation, and manufacturing.

He echoed President Ruto’s call for stronger African Union reforms to better address the continent’s challenges.

President Ruto also said Africa must be more assertive in pushing for clarity, solidarity, and unity.

In his discussions with President Ramaphosa, President Ruto provided an opportunity to review the state of cooperation between Kenya and South Africa and explore ways to strengthen it.

“Africa must be at the centre of pushing for change in the global order,” he said.