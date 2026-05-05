KENYA AND TANZANIA ARE PARTNERS, NOT RIVALS, PRESIDENT RUTO

President William Ruto addressed Tanzania’s Parliament in Dodoma on Tuesday, emphasising the need for the two East African countries to deepen investment ties and avoid divisive narratives.

The President regretted that relations among neighbouring countries in the region and Africa have been shaped by competition, suspicion, and rivalry, forces that have fragmented their markets, weakened their voice, and constrained collective progress.

“If we are honest with ourselves, ‘ndugu jirani’, some of these forces are still very alive with us. They still shape our narratives. They still influence our relations,” he said.

President Ruto pointed out that Kenya and Tanzania’s founding fathers Julius Nyerere and Jomo Kenyatta were committed to the principle of a united East Africa.

“They understood that Africa’s future would not be secured in isolation but in unity, and planted the seed of regional integration because our destinies are intertwined and our strength lies in moving forward together,” he said.

For decades, President Ruto said, Tanzania and Kenya have walked side by side in a partnership forged in struggle and anchored in shared purpose.

“At its foundation stand two towering figures of African history: Julius Nyerere and Jomo Kenyatta. Their partnership, built on different but complementary visions, inspired a model of unity that transcended borders,” he said.

The President went on: “Even during the struggle for independence, including the Mau Mau period, Tanzania stood with Kenya, affirming a shared belief in freedom, dignity, and self-determination.

Expressing Kenya’s commitment to regional integration, President Ruto said the government is ready to invest in the proposed oil refinery in Tanga as a strategic partner.

“While I would naturally have preferred such a facility in Mombasa, I fully recognise that Tanga, less than 200km away, is part of the same economic space,” he said.

The President explained that he supports efforts to attract investment to Tanga, including the proposed construction of a refinery, noting that such projects would benefit the wider East African region.

“Personally, I am helping to bring investment to Tanga. Let us work together as East Africans,” he said

The President emphasised that economic development in one country should not be viewed in isolation from its neighbours, noting that Kenya and Tanzania share a common future.

“What is good for Tanzania is good for Kenya, and what is good for Kenya is good for Tanzania. We are one people. Let us not allow yesterday’s hangover to keep us apart,” he said.

President Ruto stressed that the two countries and peoples should not view each other as competitors or adversaries, but as partners in development.

“We have a common destiny. I have explained that Kenyans are not enemies of Tanzanians, and Tanzanians are enemies of Kenyans. Our enemies are poverty.and unemployment and joblessness,” President Ruto pointed out.

At the same time, the President called on African countries to accelerate and deepen regional integration, explaining that integration will foster economic growth, boost competitiveness, and reduce reliance on outsiders.

“By deepening our integration, expanding trade, and investing in shared infrastructure, we are not only growing our economies, but we are also creating pathways to jobs, enterprise, and dignity for this generation,” he said.

The President said it was critical that one of the pressing challenges of our time, harnessing the energy of young people, is given the necessary attention to ensure progress, stability, and shared prosperity.

On regional infrastructure, President Ruto noted that it was important for Member States to move beyond narrow national calculations and embrace a mindset of partnership, where each country’s progress reinforces the other’s success.

He pointed out that the development of the road corridor from Malindi through Lunga Lunga to Dar es Salaam is not merely a transport upgrade; it is a strategic artery of commerce, tourism, and people-to-people exchange along the Indian Ocean coastline.

“Similarly, the planned expansion of railway connectivity from Voi through Singida and onward to Burundi represents a transformative step towards linking our hinterland markets, unlocking trade routes into the Great Lakes region, and positioning East Africa as a gateway between the Indian Ocean and the heart of the continent,” he explained.

Additionally, President Ruto noted that the 400 kilovolts (400,000 volts) Kenya-Tanzania power interconnector, spanning over 500km, has done more than connect two grids.

“It has synchronised our electricity systems, enabled power trade, improved reliability, and reduced vulnerability to supply shocks,” he said.

Saying joint ownership of regional infrastructure was the right way to go, the President pointed out that the recent decision by Uganda to acquire a stake in the Kenya Pipeline Company is significant.

“It has transformed Uganda’s role from a user to a partner, turning the pipeline into a shared regional asset anchored in mutual benefit, energy security, and long-term confidence,” he said.

President Ruto pointed out that the current generation of leaders has the responsibility of moving beyond incremental progress toward decisive integration.

“Our biggest barrier is not infrastructure or policy; it is the quiet mistrust that pervades our relations. That suspicion has cost us time, opportunity, and prosperity, and we can no longer afford it,” he said.

The President noted that Kenya and Tanzania are deeply inter-dependent, saying their bilateral trade totalled $860 million in 2025.

“We are on course to hitting $1 billion this year, a reflection of growing opportunity. But this is only a fraction of what is possible,” he said.

He commended the private sector for their confidence in regional economies, saying investment cooperation was a central pillar of their bilateral relations.

Kenyan enterprises, for example, have invested more than $1.7 billion in Tanzania, creating jobs and advancing skills transfer.

“At the same time, Tanzanian investments in Kenya, now valued at over $336 million, are steadily expanding, driving employment and fostering shared growth,” he said.

Reacting to the President Ruto’s address, Tanzanian MPs heaped praise on him, saying he was keen on the unity of African countries for shared prosperity.

Speaker of Parliament Mussa Azzan Zungu said peace should be promoted in the region for prosperity.

“For us to achieve our development goals, there must be peace and stability in our region,” he said..

Tanzania Water minister Jumaa Aweso, who is also an MP from the Tanga region, said he was delighted that the proposed oil refinery will be established in his area.

“President Ruto has shown that leadership is about action and working together. Our two Presidents, Samiah Suluhu Hassan and William Ruto, will be remembered for their efforts to improve lives through the initiation of projects such as the planned construction of an oil refinery in Tanga,” he said.

Ikungi West MP Elibariki Kingu praised the President’s speech, saying Kenyans did not make a mistake by electing him.

He noted that the address echoed the ideals of the region’s founding leaders.

“I thank you for giving me the opportunity to give a vote of thanks to our beloved brother from Kenya, who is also the beloved of many Tanzanian MPs and citizens. His speech in Parliament today has reminded me that the dreams of the late Julius Nyerere and Jomo Kenyatta live in Presidents William Ruto and Samia Suluhu Hassan,” he said.