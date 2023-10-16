KENYA-CHINA PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

The Government will enhance its partnership with China in infrastructure development among other areas.

President William Ruto asked Chinese investors to take advantage of Kenya’s conducive business environment to foster mutually beneficial partnerships.

He observed that collaboration in critical sectors of the economy will drive economic growth for both nations.

“We have an array of opportunities in infrastructure, ICT, agriculture and energy and I encourage you to invest there.”

The President made the remarks during a meeting with Mr Li Xi, a senior member of China’s Communist Party Political bureau in Beijing, China.

Mr Xi pledged China’s support to its companies operating in Kenya.

Among the projects China is keen to invest in include road construction, expansion of the Standard Gauge Railway, modernization of the country’s airports and ICT sector.

“China and Kenya have a shared dream of eradicating poverty through socioeconomic transformation from the bottom and we have identified areas that we can support to realize this vision,” Mr Xi said.

Mr Xi said his country identifies with President Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda that advocates for inclusive economic growth.

“Your bottom-up economic approach is aligned with President Xi Jinping’s belief and we will support your programmes,” he added.