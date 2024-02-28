KENYA ETHIOPIA COMMITTED TO ENHANCING BILATERAL TIES

Kenya and Ethiopia have signed seven Memoranda of Understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

They include cooperation in cultural development, tourism and wildlife, the blue economy, correctional services, petroleum and energy development, and capacity building in the public service.

President William Ruto said the two nations are keen on strengthening partnerships that will boost their quest for rapid economic transformation and shared prosperity.

“I believe that we are now ready to take the next step in making the Kenya-Ehtiopia partnership a beacon of transformative possibility and a force of good in our region and our continent,” he said.

The President made the remarks on Wednesday on the first of a three-day State Visit by Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at State House Nairobi.

President Ruto and Prime Minister Ahmed committed to leverage on the cordial relations between the two nations to enhance trade and investment.

Prime Minister Ahmed said the strong relations between Kenya and Ethiopia will be pivotal in expediting the realisation of ambitious economic plans of both nations.

Later, the two leaders inspected the KETRACO Converter Station in Suswa, Kajiado County.

The sub-station facilitates cross-border transfer of power between Kenya and Ethiopia, and soon with Tanzania, via the 400kV Isinya Sub-Station.

This project aims to provide reliable and affordable energy from a regional resource base, allowing access to considerable clean regional energy and reducing pollution and vulnerability to climate change, thus strengthening environmental resilience.

It will increase the volume of power supply at a lower tariff, thus reducing the cost of electricity in Kenya by more than KSh90 million average bulk purchase cost.