KENYA IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS, PRESIDENT RUTO INSISTS

The Government is committed to making Kenya an attractive investment destination.

President William Ruto said the government has put in place incentives to attract foreign businesses.

He said the Government is improving its one-stop-shop facility to make it easy for investors to do business in the country.

“We have taken measures to implement reforms to attract foreign direct investments,” he said.

President Ruto spoke on Monday during a business forum that brought together investors from the Netherlands held at The Hague in The Netherlands.

He told the investors that the Government has resolved the bureaucratic VAT refunds.

The President also appealed to foreign investors to inject their finances in the affordable housing project, preventive healthcare, MSMEs and the creative economy.

He noted that the country was facing a shortage of houses, especially in major cities.

“We will provide land for the construction of the houses for free to reduce the cost of production,” he said.