KENYA IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS, RUTO TELLS INVESTORS AS HE HEADS TO U.S. CAPITAL

President William Ruto has wound up his first leg of the State Visit to the United States of America

where he urged private and public sectors to explore a range of mutually beneficial partnerships.

He arrives in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning where he is expected to meet the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson at the United States Capitol.

President Ruto will also engage the U.S. Senate Leadership led by Majority Leader Charles Schumer and address a Black Caucus at the Library of Congress.

Washington, D.C. has been a beehive of activities with its streets dotted with American and Kenyan flags.

On Thursday, the President will be at the White House for the State Visit.

In Atlanta, Georgia, the President appealed to the U.S. business community to invest in Kenya’s diverse investment opportunities.

Speaking during a meeting with Fortune Company Chief Executive Officers, he said investing in Kenya promises better returns, particularly in the renewable energy, housing, manufacturing, agriculture, and ICT sectors.

“Kenya means business. We urge international businesses to capitalise on the 60-year-old Kenya-U.S. relationship that is grounded on shared values of democracy, freedom and enterprise to invest in Kenya,” he said.

During his tour of the Coca-Cola Company Headquarters, it was announced that Coca-Cola will invest Sh23 billion ($175 million) over the next five years to expand its operations in Kenya.

“This is a milestone in the firm’s presence in Kenya and Africa, a testimony that we must sustain our strong collaboration for us grow,”

The President also visited the New Vivo Fashion Group Retail Store in Atlanta where he lauded the business’s move to include Made in Kenya brands in its stores.

“This is an African spirit where businesses find innovative ways to support each other’s advancement as we take the global stage,” he said.

The President spoke at the Spelman College where a partnership on education was signed to enhance student and faculty exchange, joint research and innovation to accelerate our country’s Silicon Savannah ambition.

At the Centre for Disease Control Headquarters, President Ruto witnessed the signing of MoUs between CDC and Kenya Medical Research Institute, the Ministry of Health and the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief in developing a Sustainability Roadmap for Kenya’s HIV Programme and the joint proclamation for the operationalisation of the Kenya National Public Health Institute.

He noted that the U.S. has been a key ally in Kenya’s healthcare sector and intends to further this partnership by expanding infrastructure, research, and local vaccine manufacturing.

The President also interacted with Kenyans living in the United States of America at the Cobb Galleria Centre, held talks with the Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens and toured the Tyler Perry Studios.