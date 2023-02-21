KENYA IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS

February 22, 2023

President William Ruto has told the international community that Kenya is ready for business.

He said the country is undergoing radical transformation that guarantees investors a return on their money.

Kenya, he added, offers a robust and conducive environment to trade and investment.

“We have a robust environment with an open, liberal and business-friendly regulatory regime,” he said.

This, he explained, is underpinned by a strong reputation for the rule of law.

“We are not a country of red tape and this makes us one of the easiest markets to set up, scale, and grow business.”

He was speaking on Tuesday in Nairobi during the Kenya – European Council Business Forum.

The President challenged the European Union to undertake a new push to conclude the Economic Partnership Agreements with the East African Community.

He said that the access to the EU — the world’s largest single market area — will expand Kenya’s export base.

“This will strengthen our country’s balance of trade and create employment opportunities to thousands of our jobless youth.”

