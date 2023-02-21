KENYA IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS

President William Ruto has told the international community that Kenya is ready for business.

He said the country is undergoing radical transformation that guarantees investors a return on their money.

Kenya, he added, offers a robust and conducive environment to trade and investment.

“We have a robust environment with an open, liberal and business-friendly regulatory regime,” he said.

This, he explained, is underpinned by a strong reputation for the rule of law.

“We are not a country of red tape and this makes us one of the easiest markets to set up, scale, and grow business.”

He was speaking on Tuesday in Nairobi during the Kenya – European Council Business Forum.

The President challenged the European Union to undertake a new push to conclude the Economic Partnership Agreements with the East African Community.

He said that the access to the EU — the world’s largest single market area — will expand Kenya’s export base.

“This will strengthen our country’s balance of trade and create employment opportunities to thousands of our jobless youth.”