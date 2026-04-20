KENYA ITALY SIGN 8 MOUs

President William Ruto began his visit to Italy by holding talks with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

President Ruto and the Prime Minister witnessed the signing of eight agreements between officials of the two countries.

The agreements include the Restoration and Sustainable Management of Cherangany Forest Ecosystems for Climate Change Resilience and Improved Livelihoods and an MoU between Kenya’s ICT ministry and Infratel Italia.

Additionally, the two countries signed agreements on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons as well as joint Declaration on Cooperation in Research and Innovations.

President Ruto said the agreements, among them, in security training, education, trade and investment, technology, peace and research will go a long way in boosting cooperation between Kenya and Italy, and addressing challenges citizens of the two nations face.

He said the agreements on trade and investment will boost volumes of commerce between Kenya and Italy, and deepen their relations.

At a presss briefing after talks between President Ruto and Prime Minister Meloni at Pallazo Chigi in Rome, Italy, the Kenyan leader thanked Italy for accepting a request to equip 60 TVET colleges in Kenya at a cost of €54 million (KSh8.1 billion).

He said Kenya and Italy share a strong and enduring partnership that spans over six decades.

“Our relationship is grounded in mutual interests and shared values,” President Ruto explained.

The President pointed out that the collaboration between the two countries will lead to improved trade and investments and sharing of job opportunities.

“Our continued collaboration is aimed at building mutual respect, increase trade and investment for the benefit of our people,” he said.

The President described the Mattei Plan for Africa as a major strategic initiative launched by the Italian Government, saying it will create equal and participatory partnerships with African nations.

The plan focuses on boosting development, creating jobs, and addressing the root causes of migration through investments in energy, agriculture, education, and infrastructure.

“This plan will help us address various challenges, including unemployment,” he said.

President Ruto said he was happy that Italy had found a mechanism to roll out of phase two of Konza Technopolis’ horizontal infrastructure development with other partners, including the Africa Development Bank.

“I am also happy that your country will support universal healthcare services in Kenya,” he said.

President Ruto also explained that discussions with Prime Minister Meloni included how Italy can work with Kenya to elevate hospitals from Level 4 to Level 5, and Level 5 to Level 6 in 15 counties.

Additionally, the President said Italy will unlock Kenya’s potential in leather and coffee sectors.

On her part, the Prime Minister said Kenya remains Italy’s investment gateway to Eastern Africa.

“Kenya remains our gateway to the economies in the East Africa region because it is a dynamic economy in Sub-Saharan Africa and can guide our action plan,” Ms Meloni pointed out.

She said collaboration between Italy and Kenya will open up more job opportunities for the citizens of the two countries.

The Prime Minister said more Italian companies were willing to tap the existing trade and investment potential in Kenya.

Earlier, President Ruto held bilateral talks with Italian President Mattarella.

Additionally, the President laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Fallen Soldier in Rome in the company of Italian Minister of Defence Guido Crosetto.

“This solemn moment reflects our deep respect for history, sacrifice, and the enduring bonds between our nations,” he said.

And while addressing a business forum of Italian and Kenyan private sector, President Ruto invited investors to Kenya, saying it the gateway for trade and investment in Africa.

He said Kenya is committed to working with the private sector in various development initiatives that are geared to transiting the country to a first-world economy.

“In partnership with the private sector, Kenya is undertaking huge infrastructure development projects, including dual carriageways and expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, amongs,” he said.