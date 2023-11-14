KENYA ROMANIA TO ENHANCE BILATERAL TIES, BOOST TRADE

Kenya and Romania are keen on enhancing bilateral relations.

President William Ruto said the two countries are exploring strategies to boost trade and investment.

Kenya, he added, is focused on exploring more areas of trade with Romania and attracting foreign direct investments.

“Our discussions focused on the strategies and interventions by which we can enhance trade and investment between our countries,” he said.

He made the remarks during a joint press briefing with the President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis who is in the country for a State visit.

They agreed to escalate cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest, including; political, socio-economic, cultural and diplomatic domains.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of 4 Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

They were Environmental Protection and Climate Change, Cooperation on Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety, Agricultural Research and Cooperation and Diplomatic Institute and the Foreign Service Academy of Kenya.

“The implementation of these MoUs will escalate our relations into an effective partnership in the areas of focus,” he said.

President Iohannis committed to working with Kenya to elevate trade and investment relations.

He said Kenya’s stability makes it an ideal investment destination and the perfect gateway to Africa.

“Kenya is a gateway to Africa; it is a democratic and stable with good prospects.”

President Iohannis said his visit meant Romania will enhance trade and investment with Kenya.