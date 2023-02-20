KENYA TO INTENSIFY PARTNERSHIP WITH FAO FOR MORE FOOD

Kenya has committed to intensify its partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to increase agricultural productivity.

President William Ruto said in the wake of worsening food security in the country, the renewed collaboration will help Kenya produce more food to feed everyone.

He said the move will sustainably eliminate hunger and tackle malnutrition in the country.

He was speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Monday when he held a meeting with FAO Director General Qu Dongyu.

Appreciating FAO’s support to Kenya during the current drought crisis, the President asked the Organisation to expand its technical and financial support for the government’s efforts to address the food security situation.



“We affirm Kenya’s commitment towards ensuring food security, gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls,” he said.

The Head of State appreciated the support by FAO to the Government in developing Kenya Migratory and Invasive Pest Management strategy (2022 – 2027).

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi were present