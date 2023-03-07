KENYA TO OPEN EMBASSY IN HUNGARY’S CAPITAL

President William Ruto has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora to open an embassy in Budapest, Hungary.

The President said the process should begin immediately and the Mission be up in a year or two.

Speaking when he hosted the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, Dr László Kövér, at State House Nairobi, President Ruto said the embassy will help escalate the relations between our two countries.

The President thanked the Hungarian Government for Ksh6.2 billion support that will go into the setting up of the Dedan Kimathi Comprehensive Cancer Management in Nyeri.

The funds will also go into the establishment of the Kabonyo Regional Service and Training Centre of Excellence and the rehabilitation of the Ahero Irrigation Scheme in Kisumu County.

On climate change, President Ruto said Kenya has taken a “robust position at international fora” on the critical matter because the phenomenon poses an existential threat to humanity.

“The world is at a crossroads: Do we continue with fossil fuels and burn the globe or do we go the clean energy route and save the world,” he said.

On his part, the Hungarian Speaker said the parliaments of the two countries have done a lot in strengthening the relations between Kenya and Hungary.

Dr Kövér concurred with the President that Hungary is keen in mitigating the effects of climate change.

Kenya exports to Hungary include cut flowers, fruits, vegetables, tobacco and fish. There are more opportunities in meat, clothing, dairy and pharmaceutical products.