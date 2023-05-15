KENYA, UGANDA and TANZANIA BID TO HOST AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS

Kenya has bid with Uganda and Tanzania to host the 2027 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

President William Ruto said the submission is part of the Government’s plan to harness skills and talents.

He said the Government was keen on undertaking interventions that will make Kenya thrive in sports.

“We are focussed on harnessing the full potential of each sector for our prosperity.”

He made the announcement on Monday at State House where he unveiled the East African Community Pamoja bid for the AFCON 2027.

Appreciating Kenya’s rich sporting and creative talent, President Ruto explained that the sector has a potential to stimulate economic growth.

“This sector is a giant wellspring of opportunities. We will ensure we place Kenya on its rightful position as a sporting superpower.”

Some of the interventions that the President noted were being pursued are infrastructure development, enhanced monetisation of sporting talent and the reinstatement of Kenya’s football into good standing.

He added that a long-term intervention will be the attraction of premier international sports and athletics events to Kenya.

“This will stimulate local sports, promote tourism, create employment and enhance our national sporting and athletic brand.”

Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke were present.