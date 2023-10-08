LEASING SUGAR COMPANIES TO END INDUSTRY’S WOES, RUTO

President William Ruto has said the Government will lease sugar factories in a bid to revive the ailing sector.

The Government, he added, will ensure prudent management of the factories to safeguard the interests of farmers.

He noted that resources from the private sector will be instrumental in upgrading the factories’ facilities to enhance efficiency.

“We will agree with them to install new machines and pay farmers on time,” he said.

The Head of State observed that privatisation is not a viable option, as it would result in private firms assuming ownership of farms.

The President made the remarks during Sunday Service at Uriri Technical and Vocational College in Migori.

He later launched the institution’s digital skills laboratory.

The President also visited the South Nyanza Sugar Company (Sony) and held talks with farmers.

In Uriri, he laid the foundation stone for the establishment of Piny-Owacho Level 3A Hospital that will serve more than 200,000 people of Kanyamkago.

“This will expand the delivery of accessible, affordable and quality medical care, accelerating Universal Health Coverage.”

The Head of State launched the Mabera Affordable Housing project in Kuria West; a 200-unit project that will create job opportunities for the youth in the region.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Eliud Owalo, Ezekiel Machogu, Susan Nakhumicha, Moses Kuria, Davis Chirchir, and Salim Mvurya. Migori Governor Ochillo Ayacko and a host of MPs and MCAs also attended.

Governor Ayacko said it was in the best interest of the people that leaders work together to transform the country.