LET US ADHERE TO THE CONSTITUTION

President William Ruto has asked public servants to submit to the dictates of the Constitution.

He said extra-constitutional persuasions undermine the spirit and the letter of the Constitution.

The President said public servants must be professional and apolitical while discharging their mandate.

He spoke on Monday at State House, Nairobi, when he received the report of the tribunal appointed to consider the petition for removal from office of four IEBC commissioners.

They were Juliana Whonge Cherera, Francis Mathenge Wanderi, Irene Cherop Masit and Justus Abonyo Nyang’aya.

Chairman of the tribunal Justice Aggrey Muchelule said they discharged their functions into the allegations outlined in the petition against Commissioner Masit in observance of the law.

“The tribunal is satisfied that the allegations of serious violation of the Constitution and gross misconduct have been proved to the required standard,” said Mr Muchelule.

President Ruto lauded the tribunal for their sense of civic duty and expeditiously discharging their constitutional mandate.