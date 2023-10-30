PRODUCTION OF LOCAL SMART DEVICES TO DRIVE DIGITAL GROWTH

The Government will prioritise the production of affordable smart devices to boost digital access.

President William Ruto said the move will expose Kenyans to broader and better opportunities.

He noted that going digital on a large-scale will spur the country’s growth.

“It will also catalyse the actualisation of our development agenda,” he explained.

The President made the remarks on Monday during the opening of the East Africa Device Assembly Kenya in Mavoko, Machakos County.

He also launched locally assembled devices.

Cabinet Secretaries Eliud Owalo (Information, Communication & Digital Economy) and Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, Jamii Telecom CEO Joshua Chepkwony, Safaricom Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer Michael Mutiga, were present.

The President noted that the provision of affordable digital smart devices will no longer just be about mobile telephony and fintech penetration.

“It is also about universal access to goods and services as the driver of our transformation.”