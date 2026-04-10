NAIROBI’S MODERN ARENA AND ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT UNVEILED

The development of the Nairobi Railway City got a major boost with the signing of a lease agreement for the building of a modern Arena and Entertainment District in the heart of the city.

President William Ruto witnessed the signing of the agreement between Zaria Group and Kenya Railways Corporation on Friday, marking the first project of a flagship urban renewal programme in Kenya’s capital city.

Speaking during the function at State House Nairobi, the President said the development marks a significant milestone towards development of Nairobi Railway City Project.

“Through this agreement, we are establishing a new development anchor within the Railway City: A modern, multi-purpose arena and an integrated entertainment district that will host international events, support our creative industries, and expand Nairobi’s global footprint,” the President said.

He further pointed out that the project will reshape Nairobi, create jobs, and strengthen Kenya’s position as a regional economic hub.

President Ruto explained that the project underscores a broader strategic shift in positioning sports and entertainment as foundational economic infrastructure that will generate sustainable employment, attracting global events and driving urban regeneration.

The President went on: “This investment reinforces an important shift in how we think about infrastructure. We must move beyond traditional definitions. Infrastructure is not just roads, ports, and rail; it is also the platforms that enable talent, attract global audiences, and position our cities within the economic and cultural networks of the world.”

He noted that Nairobi Railway City is expected to generate more than 25,000 jobs annually in construction, operations, hospitality, and the wider creative economy, demonstrating the scale of impact that such infrastructure can deliver.

“This milestone is a testament to our commitment to deliver value for our citizens. It also reflects strengthened collaboration between the National Government and the County Government of Nairobi,” he said

As a result, the development framework aligns planning, infrastructure delivery, and service provision to ensure that Nairobi functions as an efficient and globally competitive capital.

The Nairobi Railway City Project will transform the Central Railway Station into a modern multi-modal transit hub. It is aimed at integrating rail, bus rapid transit and non-motorised transport capable of moving more than 400,000 commuters daily by 2030.

The development will also comprise green, residential and commercial spaces.

Structured as a long-term partnership, the project aligns with Kenya’s national infrastructure priorities and completes the ecosystem around the Talanta Stadium and the Bomas International Convention Complex.

Present were Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Cabinet Secretaries Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport) and Salim Mvurya (Sports, Youth Affairs, and Creative Economy) Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, Zaria Group co-founder Masai Ujiri, and Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga, among others.

Mr Chirchir said the government will provide the necessary infrastructure to develop the facility.

On his part, Mr Mvurya said the arena will provide Kenyan youth with a platform to nurture their talents.

“We are glad young people will have a facility not only for sports, but also one which will position Nairobi and Kenya as truly strategic locations for investment.

Governor Sakaja thanked the National Government for the efforts of supporting the county to become a better modern city.

Mr Ujiri said the arena will provide youth people with space to enjoy and express themselves in various ways.

“This is momentous; this is a business that will become an economic driver, a hub not only for the city, but also for Kenya and the entire Africa,” he said.

Zaria Group, a pan-African developer and operator of sports, entertainment, and cultural districts, will lead the development and long-term operation of the project.

The company’s model, anchored on urban arena development, has been demonstrated by the recent developments of BK Arena, Amahoro Stadium and Zaria Court District in Kigali, Rwanda.